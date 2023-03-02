Hyderabad: Congress leaders have arrived in Tripura to strike a deal with Pradyot Manikya Debbarma's Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance, also known as TIPRA Motha Party. Given the current trends, Pradyot, the last Maharaja of Tripura, formerly a journalist and Congressman, may act as a kingmaker to turn the tide.

It will be difficult for the BJP to form the government in Tripura if Congress is successful in reaching a coalition agreement with the TIPRA Motha leadership. Pradyot, the leader of TIPRA, also happens to be close friends with Jitendra Singh of Congress who is in touch with Pradyot. According to highly placed sources, Congress leaders are in Tripura, and a meeting between them and Pradyot is expected to take place shortly.

To engage with TIPRA Motha, Jitendra is accompanied by another senior Congress leader Mukul Wasnik. Sources further said that Wasnik and Jitendra Singh are meeting Pradut in a resort in Tripura. Assam's chief minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, may also get in touch with Pradyut, Jyotiraditya Scindia's cousin, who reportedly helps break the ice between the BJP and TIPRA.

Pradyut, a former Congressman who knew Rahul Gandhi well, would like to patch things up with the group. There are slim chances of bargaining between the BJP and TIPRA Motha because the former has already rejected the latter’s demand for Greater tribal land, which has been their long-pending demand.

In the meantime, the BJP has made it clear that they do not require the TIPRA Motha to form the government in Tripura. "We would only collaborate with those who could meet our needs, and we would fight for the rights of Tripura's tribal people," said Jiten Debburma, the spokesperson of Tipra Motha while speaking with a news channel.

He further denied the reports that their MLA will be ferried to Shillong right after the results to keep them from being swayed. "We would rather remain in opposition than work with a group that does not support the demands and rights we have for the indigenous population of the state," he further added. "If the BJP emerged as a single majority party, TIPRA Motha will accept it as the verdict of the people of Tripura," Jiten said in response to a question.

"We won't join hands until we have confirmation that our demands will be met and that the rights of the state's tribal members will be protected and respected," he said. "The route TIPRA Motha takes will depend on what they are going to offer to the tribals of this state," Jiten concluded.

Congress holds a great chance of striking a deal with TIPRA Motha against the BJP. Although Jitendra Chowdhary, the CPI's chief minister candidate in Tripura, gets along well with Pradyot, the fact that the CPI is allied with the Congress in the state may help in the negotiations between TIPRA and the leadership of the Congress.