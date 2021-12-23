Delhi: Allaying fears over Omicron surge in national Capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that the government is equipped to conduct three lakh Covid tests on a daily basis. Currently, the administration is conducting 60,000 to 70,000 tests daily.

Kejriwal made several points, highlighting how the NCT government would deal with the Omicron menace should the capital see a major surge in coming weeks during a Press conference held today.

Noting that the home isolation module had been strengthened, the CM said that even in the event of one lakh cases being registered on a daily basis, the government would be ready for that.

Kejriwal also said that a medical team on behalf of the Delhi government will be visiting the residence of the infected, where the latter will be provided a medical kit. Apart from this, the team would also conduct tele-counselling.

Also read: 40% lower risk of hospitalization with Omicron: Study

In this regard, Kejriwal said that the administration at the moment has teams ready to visit 1,100 houses everyday, but in case of one lakh cases per day, the manpower for the task will be arranged.

The CM also said that the Delhi government has stocked up medicines sufficient for two months of COVID treatment, so that citizens do not face challenges as the city saw during the second wave.

Further referring to challenges faced in the past, Kejriwal said this time there would not be any shortage of oxygen in the capital, as oxygen and tankers to transport said oxygen are both available.

Also read: Two travellers test positive for Omicron in West Bengal

Kejriwal also said, pointing towards a sero survey, that there is a chance Omicron will not spread in Delhi, as 95% of the people have already been infected, resulting in antibodies being developed in them. He added that 99% of the total population has received the first dose, and 70% have received the second dose.