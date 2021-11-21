Bhadohi (Uttar Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to repeal agricultural laws has been appreciated by Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra. He said that the Central government tried to convince the farmers about these laws, but in vain. The peasants were agitating. Therefore, it was deemed appropriate to withdraw agricultural laws, he said.

At the same time, he said that this law can be brought back if necessary. But now, the Central government has taken the right step, he opined.

On the other hand, MP Sakshi Maharaj in Unnao also said that by announcing the withdrawal of the three agricultural laws, Modi has turned the tide on the wrong plans of those chanting slogans of 'Pakistan Zindabad', 'Khalistan Zindabad'.

He said that decision to withdraw the farm laws has nothing to do with the Uttar Pradesh elections. In Uttar Pradesh, BJP will win more than 300 seats, he asserted.

It may be recalled that addressing the nation on the occasion of Guru Nanak's birth anniversary, Modi announced the repeal of agricultural laws.