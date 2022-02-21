Lucknow: The election campaign ended on Monday evening for the fourth phase of the assembly election in Uttar Pradesh including state capital Lucknow which holds nine assembly seats. Campaigners from outside will have to leave the constituency and in this regard, guidelines have been issued for the parties by District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash. Polling will be held at 4,062 polling booths in 1,527 polling stations on February 22.

Each contesting candidate can appoint a polling agent and if the candidate doesn't find a polling agent, then they can appoint any voter of that assembly constituency as a polling agent. As per the new regulations, a political party can now nominate a polling agent for any booth within the assembly segment he/she is a voter from.

Earlier, the polling agent had to be a voter of the booth or an adjoining booth that he/she is working at. Those holding government positions and those who have been given security cover at the state’s expense, including Ministers, are not allowed to be polling agents.

Each candidate is entitled to appoint a polling agent in addition to one as a relief polling agent, but at a time only one agent is allowed to remain at the polling station. The Presiding Officer under any circumstances shall not allow any polling agent to be replaced by his substitute agent within two hours before the end of the poll.

A polling agent is a person appointed as a representative of a political party as it is not possible for a candidate to be physically present at every polling booth on the day of the elections. Therefore, the Election Commission allows a candidate to appoint a polling agent who keeps an eye on the voting process.

