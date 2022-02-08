Lucknow: The election campaign for the first phase of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will come to an end n Tuesday. Election campaigning will be banned at 5 pm. For the first phase, polling will be held in 11 districts of western Uttar Pradesh on February 10. In this, polling will be held in 58 assembly seats in 11 districts of western UP, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, Hapur, Baghpat, Bulandshahr, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Aligarh, Mathura and Agra. According to the Election Commission data, 2.27 crore people of 58 assembly seats in 11 districts of western UP will vote in the first phase. A total of 10,766 polling stations and 25,849 polling places have been set up in 11 districts.

Since the announcement of the assembly elections in the state, a huge amount of cash, illicit liquor, narcotics and illegal weapons have been recovered so far. According to Chief Electoral Officer Ajay Kumar Shukla, so far 31 lakh people have been booked for malpractices in the elections. So far, Rs 59 crore in cash and Rs 34 crore worth illicit liquor and Rs 32 crore worth narcotics have been recovered in the police action. In al, 8.43 lakh arms have been deposited. The licences of 1,632 weapons have been revoked. While 928 FIRs have been registered in the case of violation of the code of conduct.

In the first phase, at least five candidates are in the fray from Iglas seat of Aligarh. At the same time, 15-15 candidates are in the electoral fray from Muzaffarnagar and Mathura seats. Initially, 810 candidates had filed their nominations for these seats. But, the nomination papers of 152 candidates were rejected in the scrutiny itself and 35 candidates withdrew their papers.

In the first phase, the election will be held in three assembly seats in Shamli, six in Muzaffarnagar, seven in Meerut, three in Baghpat, five in Ghaziabad, three in Hapur, three in Gautam Budh Nagar, seven in Bulandshahr, seven in Aligarh, five in Mathura and nine in Agra.

In the first phase, Kairana, Thana Bhawan, Shamli, Budhana, Charthaval, Purkaji (Safe), Muzaffarnagar, Khatauli, Meerapur, Siwalkhas, Sardhana, Hastinapur (Reserved), Kithor, Meerut Cantonment, Meerut, Meerut South, Chhaprauli, Baraut, Baghpat, Loni, Kol, Aligarh, Iglas (Reserved), Chhatra, Mant, Govardhan, Mathura, Baldev (Reserved), Etmadpur, Agra Cantonment (Reserved), Agra South, Agra North, Agra Rural (Reserved), Fatehpur Sikri, Khairagarh, Fatehabad, Bah.

