Nalanda: Administration of Covishield to teenaged brothers Piyush Ranjan and Aryan Kiran instead of Covaxin has brought the 'casual approach' of the Bihar Health Department paramedics to the forefront. Now, worried parents of these two children raised their 'concerns' and brought the issue to the notice of the Bihar Health Department. However, parents of the teenaged Covid vaccine recipients were assured that nothing will happen while it is alleged that the operator generated 'Covaxin slip' for these two children so that 'no one can point a needle of suspicion towards the errant vaccinator'.

Piyush Ranjan, one of the recipients of the 'wrong vaccine', said, "He booked the slot for Covaxin inoculation on Sunday and on Monday, he visited the IMA Hall session site being run by Nalanda Health Department, for taking the jab at around 10 am."

After administering the vaccines, "we learnt that we were given Covishield instead of Covaxin. When we asked about the wrong administration of jabs, the operator said 'nothing to worry about," alleged Piyush Ranjan, one of the siblings.

Priya Ranjan Kumar, the father of the teenaged children, said the Bihar Health Department has created a major lapse and he brought the issue to the notice of the Civil Surgeon's office in Nalanda.

Priya Ranjan Kumar, the father of the teenaged children, said the Bihar Health Department has created a major lapse and he brought the issue to the notice of the Civil Surgeon's office in Nalanda.

""Our wards were kept under the observation for at least one-and-a-half-hour and thereafter told to go home. We were also assured that if anything happens, then the medical team will take care of such untoward incident," alleged Priya Ranjan Kumar. "To hide their wrongdoings, the certificates were generated for our two wards, showing that they were given Covaxin, and when we lodged the complaint in this regard, the two errant vaccinators were removed from the duty," said Priya Ranjan, adding, "Thereafter, what action was taken against them, we didn't know."

Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Sunil Kumar, said, "We have learnt about the incident and asked the vaccinator to file reply in the matter. The previous paramedic became Covid positive, so the new General Nurse Midwifery (GNM) took the responsibility of giving vaccines to the recipients. The mistake was committed by the new GNM."

"We have also assured the parents of the teenagers that nothing to worry about. We have also provided the phone number of the health department as well as round-the-clock medical services will be given if the situation warrants," said the CS.