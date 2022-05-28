Kolkata (West Bengal): In an interesting judgement Calcutta High Court has directed the students accused of ragging the juniors in the university to get engage in community service by teaching students of free primary school. The students have also been asked to pay the hospitalisation charged given the university to the injured students.

“The petitioners shall (also) do community service by teaching students in Sadaipur Prathamik Vidyalay and Subhasnagar FP School, Kokapur schools in Barasat, two days in a week for four hours each day for 12 weeks. The community service shall start from the first day of the last paper of 8th semester examination and continue for 12 weeks thereafter without interruption," Justice Mausumi Bhattacharya said in her judgement.

The incident of ragging that happened on February 22 came up to Calcutta High Court after the petitioners decided to move the court against the University direction to expel the students involved in ragging and disallow them from sitting in the eight semester. The petitioners – all of whom are final year students Bio-Chemistry in a private university appealed to the court to allow them sit for the exam.

The lawyer for the petitioners pleaded that the students were only a part of the demonstration and were never involved in any kind of ragging. The lawyer for the university, however contested pleading that the decision to expel them was bases on the footage of the CCTV, statement of the eyewitnesses and the findings of the anti-ragging committee of the university.

After hearing both the parties, Bhattacharya said, “The petitioners have admittedly disturbed and disrupted the peaceful environment of the University. The petitioners and some others have acted like a bunch of philistines and conducted themselves in a manner which is directly contrary to what should be expected from a student”.

Also Read: Teacher recruitment case: Calcutta HC dismisses Ankita Adhikari teacher's job, orders refund of salary

“Ragging, in all its forms, is antithetical to equality and the dignity and self-respect of students, particularly when it takes on a physical and abusive form. It epitomises regressive behaviour with a perceived right to violate the bodily integrity of a fellow student. There can be no possible excuse for acts of violence and vandalism in an academic institution" she added.

The Court further opined that there should be some measures in the form of deterrence so that acts of this nature are not repeated in future by any student of the University. It was further observed that the petitioners must be asked to make good the wrong done including damage caused to the property of the University and other expenses borne by the University.

Accordingly, the Court directed the petitioners to pay the hospitalization charges incurred by the University for the treatment of some of the injured students. It was further instructed that the quantum for reimbursement of the hospitalization charges and other expenses shall be informed by the University to the petitioners within 48 hours from the date of the order and that such payment should be made within 72 hours from the date on which the charges are informed to the petitioners.

However, the Court allowed the petitioners to take their semester examinations by directing that the petitioners shall not be permitted to enter the University except for the purpose of taking the examination, as directed above. The study material and all other examination aids shall be provided to the petitioners so that the petitioners are not inconvenienced in any manner before the examination. The parents or any family members of the petitioners shall collect the study material from the University."