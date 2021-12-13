Kolkata: The mystery of whether Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose is dead or alive is still on. The Calcutta High Court, on Monday, asked the Union government’s stand on this mystery within the next two months.

The Calcutta High Court has also asked the Union government to file an affidavit in this regard within the next two months. The order was given by the division bench of the Calcutta High Court chief justice, Prakash Srivastva.

The bench delivered this judgment after hearing a Public Interest Litigation filed on this count. The bench at the same time asked the Union government to mention in the affidavit whether the picture of Netaji will be used on the Indian currencies or not.

The PIL filed by freedom fighter Harendranath Bagchi, currently a resident of New Town area in the eastern outskirts of Kolkata. He also demanded use of pictures of Netaji on Indian currencies. The hearing for that public interest litigation took place on Monday.

The Union government’s solicitor general, YJ Dastoor sought time for the Union government to make its stand clear on the issue. Soon after that the division bench allotted eight weeks of time for the Union government to make its stand clear on the issue.

The mystery surrounding the death of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose is yet to be resolved. A section believes that Netaji died in an air accident in Japan, on August 18, 1945. He escaped in a disguise from his parental residence at Elgin Road in Kolkata in 1941.

Thereafter he left the country. Several commissions had been set up to probe his death mystery.