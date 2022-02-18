Kolkata: Calcutta High Court, on Friday, rejected a petition seeking the removal of Jagdeep Dhankar from the chair of the West Bengal governor. While rejecting the plea the division bench of the Calcutta High Court chief justice, Prakash Srivastava said the court has no right to seek clarifications from the governor on any of his actions. The petition was dismissed even before any hearing.

Justice Srivastava observed that under Article 361 of the Indian Constitution, no petition can be filed against the chair of the governor. He also observed the counsel for the petitioner, in this case, was not able to state the exact reasons behind filing the petition.

On behalf of the Union government, the solicitor general, Tushar Mehta argued that such petitions are not only baseless but also done with the propaganda motive. "So the petitioner should be fined so that no one in the future can dare to file similar petitions," Mehta observed. However, the division bench did not order any kind of financial penalty for the petitioner.

The petition had approached the court claiming that Dhankar had been constantly resorting to unconstitutional activities as a governor and acting in a manner that goes against the federal structure of the country. The counsel for the petitioner, Ramaprasad Sarkar also appealed for the transfer of the hearing to any other state.