Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered a CBI probe into the 2014 West Bengal teacher eligibility examination case. The court referred to the purported criminal intent behind the destruction of OMR sheets of 2014 TET (Teachers Eligibility Test) examination which was meant to recruit school teachers in the state. During the hearing, the bench led by Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay observed that the way answer sheets were destroyed looked 'irresponsible'.

"The way OMR sheets have been destroyed is surprising. Extraordinary levels of irresponsibility can be observed. The way answer sheets were destroyed indicates criminal intent. Without any official bidding process, an organisation of preference was provided the task of destroying all the OMR sheets. The court cannot accept this," Justice Gangopadhyaya noted.

Expressing surprise over lack of details, Justice Gangopadhyaya further observed that there were no official witnesses to the destruction process, adding that there is not any specific estimate either as to how many sheets were destroyed.

The court also directed West Bengal Board of Primary Education former president Manik Bhattacharya to appear before the CBI by 8 pm on Tuesday in relation to allegations of irregularities in the recruitment of teachers. This was based on a petition filed by some aspirants who appeared for the TET.

Around 20 lakh candidates appeared for the TET 2014, following which recruitment of primary teachers was done in 2016 and 2020. Bhattacharya was the president of the board during the period. The former primary board president, who was removed in June following an HC order, is also an MLA with the currently ruling Trinamool Congress.