Kolkata: A three-judge special bench of the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed that no meetings, processions or placards be allowed at any place inside the court premises and anywhere outside it till it is seized of the issues involving contempt of court proceedings over protests outside Justice Rajasekhar Mantha's court.

Some advocates and other persons had resorted to protests outside Justice Mantha's court on January 9 over some orders passed by him. Derogatory posters were also seen pasted on walls outside his residence in Jodhpur park area of south Kolkata. The bench directed the Kolkata Police commissioner to file a report before it as to who placed the orders for printing the posters, and the persons who pasted them.

The bench directed that the Suo Motu contempt rule issued by Justice Mantha will be taken up for hearing again on February 2. Considering the gravity of the issues concerned, Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava formed the three-judge special bench on January 12 to hear the Suo Motu rule of contempt issued by Justice Mantha on January 10. (PTI)