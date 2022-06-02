Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has allowed Trinamool Congress, General Secretary, Abhishek Banerjee to travel abroad for medical treatment on Thursday. Abhishek Banerjee has been repeatedly interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the last few months in the Cattle Smuggling and Coal Smuggling cases. Recently, ED objected to his travel abroad after Abhishek asked permission to go to Dubai for medical treatment.

Then the TMC leader approached the Calcutta High Court. The court after the hearing stated that there was no impediment to Abhishek's travel abroad. The court allowed the Diamond Harbour Parliamentarian to stay abroad from June 2-10. The court also said that Abhishek would have to submit his flight ticket, hotel stays abroad, and all medical documents to the ED.

Additional Solicitor General MV Raju fought the case in the Calcutta High Court on behalf of the ED. On the other hand, Saptarshi Basu was the counsel for Abhishek Banerjee. The hearing was held on the bench of Justice Vivek Chowdhury of the Calcutta High Court. The Additional Solicitor General claimed there was no need to hear the case expeditiously. He also mentioned the error in Abhishek's application. Moreover, the notice was not served in 48 hours. But the court ruled out everything and granted him permission to travel overseas.