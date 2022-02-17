Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court, on Thursday, allowed a woman to abort her 34-week foetus. As per the existing Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Act, 2021, a foetus up to 24-week old can be aborted. However, on Thursday, the Calcutta High Court took exception to Nibedita Bose, a resident of north Kolkata, and permitted her to abort her 32-week foetus.

After Nibedita's marriage, she had been suffering from various ailments. She got pregnant after prolonged treatment. However, soon after her pregnancy, she started facing various health-related complications following which she approached the court to allow her to abort the pregnancy. While giving her permission, the court maintained that the lady will not be able to hold anyone else responsible if further health complications come up due to late abortion. The order by the Calcutta High Court was described as unprecedented by all legal circles.

