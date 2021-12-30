New Delhi: Expected to build guns, missiles, warships, aircraft and other similar equipment for India’s military, India’s defence scientists were engaged in construction activity of buildings and houses in 2020 and previous years.

In contravention of laid down rules, 38 scientists of the hallowed Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), India's premier institution churning out defence and equipment and products to meet the country’s military needs, were engaged to construct buildings, an audit by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has found.

A piqued national auditor pointed out that while scientists can provide specifications of required technical buildings, they were engaged to supervise construction activities.

This took place even as DRDO suffered from a shortage of 180 scientists, having filled only 7,075 posts as against the sanctioned posts of 7,255 scientists in the Defence Research and Development Services (DRDS)—a cadre dedicated to working on military and defence products.

In August 2001, the defence ministry had created the Civil Works Officers Cadre (CWOC) with a sanctioned manpower strength of 53 who were to be engaged in the construction activities of the DRDO.

However, CWOC was found to have exceeded its mandate by engaging 76 officers against the sanctioned strength of 53, of which 38 were from the DRDS cadre.

The national auditor pointed out in its report that was submitted in Parliament in the just-concluded session: “Recruitment rules for CWOC allow officers to be taken on deputation from organised Engineering Services of the central government, whereas deputation of scientists from DRDS cadre is not permitted.”

In response to the CAG’s pointed queries, the Department of Defence Research and Development (DDRD) stated in its reply in June 2020 that scientists were posted to the CWOC due to an "increase in workload".

The DRDO assured to repatriate the scientists to the laboratories and establishments concerned in a time-bound manner.

DRDO’s origins began with the creation of the Defence Science Organisation (DSO) in 1948. The premier organization now comprises 48 laboratories including three certification agencies besides three human resources institutions and joint venture companies and five DRDO Young Scientists’ laboratories.

The institution is now the main spearhead of India’s self-reliance effort in the military field. DRDO’s range of specialization includes aeronautics, armament, combat vehicles, electronics, information engineering systems, missiles, materials, naval systems, advanced computing, simulations and life sciences through different types of projects.