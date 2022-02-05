Guwahati: A huge unclaimed consignment of 235 rare species of turtles was recovered by Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel at Guwahati's Kamakhya Railway Station on Saturday. The turtles, mostly Indian flapshell, were hidden inside 10 bags and were detected by RPF personnel.

Ten unclaimed bags were found at about 2 pm upon the arrival of a train (19305 Indore-KYQ) at Kamakhya Station during a routine checking, RPF officials said, adding that on being checked, they found live turtles inside the bags. The officials handed over the turtles to Guwahati Range under Kamrup East Division. A wildlife case has been registered and the seized turtles have been taken to the Assam State Zoo for treatment and rehabilitation.

