Solan (Himachal Pradesh): A cable car is stuck midair in the Parwanoo area of Himachal Pradesh's Solan district with several tourists trapped in it. The rescue operation is on.

As per the initial details, 11 people including two senior citizens and four women were stuck in the cable car trolley for the last 1.5 hours following a technical fault in the cable car system. Another cable car was deployed to rescue them."Rescue operation underway at Parwanoo Timber Trail where a cable car trolly with tourists is stuck mid-air. Two people have been rescued, nine are still stranded. NDRF team to reach the spot shortly," Dhanbir Thakur, SDM Kasauli was quoted saying by news agency ANI.

The technical team of the timber trail operator is also on the spot while several police teams are monitoring the situation, SP Solan District said. A video message of the stranded tourists showed people stranded inside the cable car suspended mid-air while the people appealed for help.

More details awaited