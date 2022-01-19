New Delhi: In a relief for millions of borrowers who availed moratorium on loan repayments during the first phase of Covid-19 global pandemic in 2020, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday approved the scheme for grant of ex-gratia payment of the difference between compound interest and simple interest for six months.

After the outbreak of Covid-19 in February-March 2020 and subsequent imposition of a nationwide lockdown, the Reserve Bank of India allowed lenders such as banks and non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) and credit card issuing companies to offer a moratorium on loan and EMI repayments.

However, banks and other lenders had decided to charge interest on interest (compound interest) for the moratorium period. The matter later reached the top court which directed the government to pay the difference between the simple interest and compound interest for specified accounts having an outstanding of less than Rs 2 crores.

What is the issue?

After the intervention by the Supreme Court, in October 2020, the Union Cabinet had approved an amount of Rs 5,500 crore for payment of the difference between the simple interest and compound interest. The amount was to cover the amount of interest on interest for those loan accounts who availed loan repayment moratorium from March 1, 2020, to August 31, 2020.

As per the court direction, it covered the loan amount of up to Rs 2 crore given to MSMEs, Education Loans, Housing Loans, Consumer Durable Loans, Credit Card Dues, Auto Loans, Personal Loans given to Professionals and Consumption Loans of up to Rs 2 crore.

A budget allocation of Rs 5,500 crore was made for the scheme in FY 2020-2021. The whole amount of Rs 5,500 crore, as approved by the Cabinet, was disbursed to the State Bank of India which was the nodal agency under the scheme for consequent reimbursement to lending institutions.

The amount of Rs 5,500 crore was calculated by extrapolating the share of the SBI and other scheduled commercial banks. However, the Cabinet was informed that the actual amount would only be known when all lending institutions submit their details with the State Bank of India.

This year, the SBI informed the Government that it has received consolidated claims of Rs 6,473.74 crore from lending institutions and the government needs to make payment of additional Rs 973.74 crore for new claims received by the bank.

Officials said that by granting ex-gratia payment of the difference between compound interest and simple interest during the six month moratorium period to the distressed and vulnerable category of borrowers, irrespective of whether the borrower had availed of moratorium or not, the scheme would equally help small borrowers in bearing the stress on account of the pandemic.

Operational guidelines for the scheme have already been issued and the amount of Rs 973.74 crore cleared by the Union Cabinet today will be disbursed as per the guidelines.