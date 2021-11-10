New Delhi: A meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Wednesday has restored a special fund given to the Members of Parliament for the development of their local areas for the current financial year and also for the next four years.

While each Member of Parliament is allowed to spend an amount of Rs 2 crore in the current financial year, a full amount of Rs 5 crore per year per MP will be restored from next financial year onward till FY 2025-26.

The special development fund known as MPLADS is a central sector scheme fully funded by the Union government.

After the outbreak of Covid-19 global pandemic last year, the Union government had stopped the funds given to the MPs due to shortage of funds.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said the restoration of MPLAD fund for the current financial year would entail an outgo of Rs 1583.5 crore.

The scheme has a provision of Rs 3965 crore for the next financial year and Rs 3958.50 crore for FY 2023-24 and Rs 3955 crore each for FY 2024-25 and FY 2025-26.

Anurag Thakur said a total amount of Rs 17,417 crore has been allocated for the scheme through FY 2025-26 that will coincide with the award period of the 15th Finance Commission.

MPLAD Scheme

According to the government, the objective of the scheme was to enable MPs to recommend developmental works in their constituencies and states, particularly in the areas of drinking water, primary education, public health, sanitation and roads, among other things.

The MPLAD fund of Rs 5 crore in a financial year is released by the administration on the recommendation of Members of Parliament in two installments of Rs 2.5 crore each in a year.

Despite protest by some Members of Parliament, the government last year stopped the MPLAD scheme and the funds earmarked for the scheme was handed over to the Ministry of Finance to manage the impact of Covid-19 pandemic.

Anurag Thakur said that the government decided to restore the MPLAD scheme as the country is now on the path of economic recovery and this fund could be used by the Members of Parliament for creation of durable community assets.

Since the inception of the MPLAD scheme, more than 19,86,000 projects involving an expenditure of Rs 54,171 crore have been completed so far.