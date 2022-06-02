New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal of the Ministry of Home Affairs to relax requisite minimum educational qualification from 10th class pass to eighth class for the recruitment of 400 candidates as constable (general duty) in CRPF from three districts of Chhattisgarh -- Bijapur, Dantewada and Sukma through recruitment rally.

"Four hundred tribal youth from interior areas of three districts namely Bijapur, Dantewada and Sukma of Chhattisgarh will get employment opportunities. Appropriate relaxation in physical standards for recruitment will also be given by the Ministry of Home Affairs," a statement said. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a statement, the cabinet said that apart from issuing advertisements in local newspapers and adopting all means for wider publicity of this rally in these interior areas of these three districts, CRPF would subsequently impart formal education during the probation period to these newly recruited trainees. The CRPF is one of Central Armed Police Forces, basically meant for duties like maintenance of law and order, tackling counter insurgency and maintaining internal security.

In the instant case, CRPF proposes to recruit 400 native tribal youths as constables (general duty), from the relatively backward areas of Chhattisgarh. They will be confirmed in service only after acquiring the prescribed minimum educational qualification of standard 10th pass, thus formal education will be given to these recruits and CRPF would extend all possible support like providing study material, books and coaching assistance during their probation period.

The probation period may be extended suitably, if required, to facilitate new recruits to acquire the prescribed education qualification. In order to facilitate them to take the 10th standard exam, these recruits will be registered with the National Institute of Open Schools recognized by the Central or State government.

CRPF during 2016-2017 had raised one Bastariya Battalion by recruiting Scheduled Tribe candidates from four districts namely, Bijapur, Dantewada, Narayanpur and Sukma of Chhattisgarh.However, it could not yield optimum results as native youths from interior areas could not compete in the recruitment process due to non-fulfilling of requisite educational qualification of 10th pass.

(IANS)