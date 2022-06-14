New Delhi: Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur on Tuesday said that the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has approved the Dholera International Airport project in Gujarat, which will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 1,305 crore in four years.

Speaking to the media, Thakur said that the airport will be connected by highways, transport systems, and railways and will be owned by the Airports Authority of India and the Government of Gujarat. The project is being implemented by Dholera International Airport Company Limited (DIACL), which is a joint venture company comprising Dholera International Airport Company Limited (AAI), the Government of Gujarat (GoG), and the National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT) holding equity in the ratio of 51:33:16.

''The airport is planned for operationalisation from the year 2025-26 and initial passenger traffic is estimated to be 3 lakh passengers per annum, expected to grow to 23 lakh over a period of 20 years," said Thakur. "The annual cargo traffic is also estimated from the year 2025-26 at 20,000 tonne, which would increase to 2,73,000 tonne over a period of 20 years,” he added.