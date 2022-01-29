Mathura: Close aide of Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Laxmi Narayan Choudhary and Sarpanch of Paigon village, Ramveer was shot dead by unidentified assailants on Saturday. The incident happened near Shanidev temple under the Kosikala police station area.

Upon receiving information about the incident, top police officials reached the spot along with the forensic team and started investigating the matter. Laxmi Narayan is the BJP candidate from the Chhata Assembly constituency in the Mathura district for the 2022 UP polls.

SP Rural Mathura, Shrish Chand said, "Sarpanch of Paigaon village Ramveer was on his way home after offering prayers at Kotvan Shani temple of Kosikalawhen bike-riding assailants shot him. The body has been sent for post mortem and a case was registered against unidentified persons. Three police teams have been deployed in the search operation for arresting the accused."

