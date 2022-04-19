Korba (Chhattisgarh): Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Ashwani Kumar Choubey reached Korba, Chhattisgarh on Monday.

The minister visited various places and discussed the environmental issue of the city. He also reviewed the schemes being implemented by Municipal Corporation including Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation, and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Asked about the coal block clearance and his take over the sensitive issue, the minister told ETV Bharat: "Whatever is the law for our environment and forest, whatever the state government recommends and sends, we consider it. The expert committee gives the clearance, and after considering all the environmental aspects, we give clearance based on the recommendation of the state governments."

About the increasing pollution in Korba and whether the Centre had any specific plan to curb it, the Minister said: "Korba is among the 132 most polluted cities in the country and a lot of work will be done to improve the situation. A number of developmental projects are already going on. I have also experienced that pollution is a big challenge for us, whether it is the issue of fly ash or the other pollutants in Korba. I will meet with higher officials in Raipur and Bilaspur to discuss the issue."

