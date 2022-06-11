Chandigarh: The cabinet in Punjab is likely to be expanded next month after the budget session. It is speculated that new ministers will join the cabinet in the first week of July. There are about eight vacancies in the Aam Aadmi Party government of Punjab including that of sacked Health Minister Dr. Vijay Singla. It is being said that some women and second-term MLAs may get a chance, but only 4 to 5 ministers will be included in the cabinet, said sources.

After the formation of the Aam Aadmi Party government, 10 ministers were sworn in along with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. At present, CM Mann has 28 portfolios to look after. The budget session of Punjab will run from June 24 to June 30. The budget will be presented on June 27. CM Mann in a tweet said that for the first time in the history of Punjab a general budget prepared with the opinion of the people would be presented.

