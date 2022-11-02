New Delhi: The government on Wednesday hiked the price of ethanol used for blending in petrol, as it looks to double the blending to 20 per cent, sources said.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, raised the price of ethanol extracted from sugarcane juice to Rs 65.60 per litre from the current Rs 63.45 per litre for the supply year beginning December 2022.

The rate for ethanol from C-heavy molasses has been increased to Rs 49.40 per litre from Rs 46.66 per litre currently, and that of ethanol from B-heavy to Rs 60.73 per litre from Rs 59.08 per litre, read the press release.