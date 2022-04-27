New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that the Union Cabinet's nod for upgrade of 2G mobile sites to 4G in Naxal-hit areas will improve connectivity in these areas and ensure proper internet access. This will enhance our efforts to build an "Aatmanirbhar Bharat," Modi tweeted. The Cabinet decision on PM SVANidhi will ensure prosperity and dignity in the lives of countless people, he said, referring to the decision to approve the continuation of the Prime Minister Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme till December 2024.

The Cabinet approved upgrading of 2G mobile sites to 4G in Naxal-hit areas at a cost of Rs 2,426 crore. The project is spread across Naxal-affected areas in 10 states and the task has been assigned to the state-owned telecom firm BSNL.

PTI

