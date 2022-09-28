New Delhi: In a decision that would bring a smile to the faces of Railway employees, the Union Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has approved a 78-day production-linked bonus for railway employees for 2021-22. Around 11 lakh non-gazetted railway employees will benefit from this move though it would mean an additional burden of Rs 2,000 crore on the Indian Railways.

Besides the bonus, the government has also given a go-ahead to a 4 per cent hike in dearness allowance (DA) for the government employees under the seventh Pay Commission. Earlier, in 2021, the Union Cabinet had approved a productivity-linked bonus equivalent to 78 days' wage to eligible non-gazetted Railway employees, benefitting about 1.156 mill­ion non-gazetted Railway employees.