New Delhi: The Cabinet on Wednesday is said to have passed the proposal to raise the legal age of marriage for women from 18 years to 21 years, media reports cite.

According to sources, it is learnt that the central government will reportedly introduce an amendment to the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act (2006) after getting the Cabinet's approval over the matter. It will also accordingly make some alterations in some other relevant laws like the Special Marriage Act and the Hindu Marriage Act, 1995.

The move has come a year after Prime Minister Modi had mentioned it in his independence day speech in 2020.

The clearance is also reportedly inspired by the recommendations submitted to NITI Aayog in December 2020 by the Centre’s task force led by Jaya Jaitley, constituted to examine "matters pertaining to the age of motherhood, imperatives of lowering MMR (Maternal Mortality Rate), improvement of nutritional levels and related issues."

While talking to the Indian Express, Jaya Jaitley said that the real motive behind increasing the age of marriage of girls is to empower women, after the National Family Health Survey revealed that India's total fertility rate has decreased. Presently the total fertility rate of India is 2.2. She also further clarified that the recommendations of the task force are not intended to control the population.