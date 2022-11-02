New Delhi: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the proposal of the Department of Fertilizers for per Kilogram rates of Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) for various Nutrients that is Nitrogen (N), Phosphorus (P), Potash (K) and Sulphar (S) for Phosphatic and Potassic (P&K) fertilizers for Rabi Season – 2022-23 (from 01.10.2022 to 31.03.2023) as below:

Year Rupees per Kilogram N P K S Rabi, 2022-23 (from 01.10.2022 to 31.03.2023) 98.02 66.93 23.65 6.12

Subsidy approved by Cabinet for the NBS Rabi-2022 (from 01.10.2022 to 31.03.2023) will be Rs. 51,875 crore including support for indigenous fertilizer (SSP) through freight subsidy.

This will enable smooth availability of all P&K fertilizers to the farmers during Rabi 2022-23 at the subsidized / affordable prices of fertilizers and support the agriculture sector. The volatility in the international prices of fertilizers and raw materials has been primarily absorbed by the Union Government.