New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the payment of productivity linked bonus (PLB) to railway employees for the financial year 2021-22, as informed by Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur during the cabinet session. The session was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Payment of PLB to eligible railway employees is made each year before the Dussehra/puja holidays. This year too, PLB amount equivalent to 78 days' wages has been paid to about 11.27 lakh non-gazetted Railway employees. The maximum amount payable per eligible railway employee is Rs 17,951 for 78 days.

The above amount has been paid to various categories, including track maintainers, drivers and guards, station masters, supervisors, technicians, technician helpers, controllers, pointsmen, ministerial staff and another group C' staff. The financial implication has been estimated to be Rs 1,832.09 crore. The above decision for payment of PLB has been taken despite the adverse financial situation caused by post-Covid challenges, a statement from the government said.

The actual number of PLB days paid is more than the days worked out on the basis of defined formulae, it said. The payment of PLB acts as an incentive to motivate the railway employees for working towards improvement in the performance of the Railways, it added.

Also read: Govt announces Rs 22,000 cr grant to oil PSUs to cover LPG losses

Additionally, the Union Cabinet also approved the project to develop the container terminal at Tuna-Tekra, Deendayal Port in Gujarat under the public-private partnership mode. The estimated cost of Rs 4,243.64 crore will be on the part of the Concessionaire and an estimated cost of common user facilities of Rs 296.20 crore will be on the part of the concessioning authority toward the development of common user facilities.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur further said that during the concession period, the concessionaire will have the liberty to handle vessels up to 18 metre-draught by deepening/widening its approach channel, berth pocket and turning circle. Deendayal Port is one of the 12 major ports in India and is located on the west coast in the Gulf of Kutch in Gujarat.

The project is proposed to be developed on BOT (Built Operate Transfer) basis by a private developer/ BOT operator to be selected through an international competitive bidding process. The concessionaire will be responsible for the design, engineering, financing, procurement, implementation commissioning, operation, management and maintenance of the project.