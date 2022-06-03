Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday asserted that his government would not implement the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). Speaking at a function organised to mark the conclusion of his government's first anniversary celebrations here, he said, "The government has a clear position on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). That will continue."

He said persons holding responsible positions have often said the law would be implemented. "The state government has a clear position on this matter. There will be no change in it," he said, and added that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act was against the secularism of the country.

No one here has the authority to determine citizenship on the basis of religion. Noting that the Constitution is supreme on deciding such matters, he said the state government has taken its stand on the issue based on the Constitutional principles. Last month, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said in Siliguri in West Bengal that the law would be implemented once the Covid-19 pandemic has ended. (PTI)