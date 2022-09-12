New Delhi: Hearing a set of 220 petitions challenging the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 (CAA), the Supreme Court on Monday sought the centre's response on the matter and adjourned the case for further hearing on October 31. A bench of Chief Justice of India UU Lalit and Justice S Ravindra Bhat was hearing the petitions challenging the CAA.

The apex court further referred the case for hearing to a three-judge bench and asked the Solicitor General's office to identify and segregate the petitions so that submissions can easily be advanced and confined. "The office of Solicitor General shall prepare a complete list of the matters pertaining to these challenges. The matters shall be put in different compartments depending upon challenge raised in individual petitions," the bench stated in its order.

The Citizenship Amendment Act, passed by the Parliament on December 11, 2019, sought to grant citizenship to non-Muslim immigrants belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Christian, Jain, and Parsi communities who came to the country from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan on or before December 31, 2014. The Act created a stir in the country with protests staged all across.

Despite the opposition, the Act came into effect on January 10, 2020. The protesting pleas against the CAA first came up for hearing in the Supreme Court on December 18, 2019. The matter was however deferred because of the COVID-19 pandemic, considering that the case would require a large number of advocates and litigants to gather in one place.

A number of political and social organizations moved the court to register opposition to the Act. These people and bodies included a Kerala-based political party Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, Congress leader and former Union minister Jairam Ramesh, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi, Congress leader Debabrata Saikia, NGOs Rihai Manch and Citizens Against Hate, Assam Advocates Association, and law students among others that filed the plea before the top court challenging the Act. In 2020, the Kerala government moved to the apex court in this regard, becoming the first state to challenge the CAA.

The IUML claimed that the act violates the fundamental Right to Equality and intends to grant citizenship to a section of illegal immigrants by making an exclusion based on religion. IUML'sd plea, filed through advocate Pallavi Pratap, sought an interim stay on the operation of the law. Meanwhile, the plea filed by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the Act is a “brazen attack” on core fundamental rights envisaged under the Constitution and treats “equals as unequal”.

Several other petitioners have challenged other related amendments on several other grounds, including the violation of secularism, Articles 21 (right to life), 15 (prohibition of discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth) and 19 (right to freedom), as well as the provisions on citizenship and constitutional morality.