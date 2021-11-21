Barabanki(Uttar Pradesh): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi said on Sunday that CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) is unconstitutional and it must be repealed. He warned that if the CAA was not repealed, the anti-CAA movement would start and Shaheen Bagh would be built everywhere in the country.

Owaisi justified the decision of the farmers to continue their protest despite farm laws being withdrawn. He said that farmers judged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the right way. Asaduddin was addressing a rally at Rampur Bhawanipur village in Ramnagar assembly constituency of Barabanki district of Uttar Pradesh.

He said that just as the central government repealed three farm laws, so CAA must also be repealed. Owaisi asked the crowd whether the CAA should be repealed or not? The crowd answered yes.. yes.. He said that "if you do not speak openly then Modi will start saying that he had done 'tapasya',"

MIM boss said that if CAA is implemented then Muslims can be denied Citizenship like in Assam. During his address, he also criticized Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party. He appealed to Muslims to support their party if they want to get rid of these problems.

