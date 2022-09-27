New Delhi: State-owned telecom research and development entity C-DoT and IIT Delhi have signed a pact for cooperation in various areas of telecom like 5G and artificial intelligence, an official statement said on Tuesday. The memorandum of understanding (MoU) aims to evolve a mutually productive framework for collaboration between research and development and academia to spur the design and development of wholly indigenous telecom solutions.

Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) Executive Director Rajkumar Upadhyay said that the partnership between C-DOT and IIT Delhi would unlock new opportunities for capturing the entire telecom technology landscape with indigenous innovations. He further remarked that the convergence of academic excellence and innovative research will augment national Intellectual Property (IP) assets.

C-DOT has been one of the key players in the development of home-grown 4G and 5G systems in collaboration with local industry, academia and startups. (PTI)