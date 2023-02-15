Gondia (Maharashtra): Six persons have been arrested for allegedly killing a commando from Maharashtra's C-60 force over a land dispute in the Gondia district, an official said on Wednesday.

The C-60 is a specialised combat unit engaged in tackling the Naxal menace in the Gadchiroli and Gondia districts of the state.

Vilas Ramdas Mhaske (41) was posted at Navegaonbandh and on leave at the time of the fatal attack on Tuesday, said the official.

Mhaske's family had a running feud with one Pawar family from their village in Arjuni Morgaon tehsil over the control of a piece of land belonging to the forest department, he said. The C-60 commando and his 72-year-old father were busy with agricultural work on the encroached plot when six members of the Pawar family reached there around 9.30 am on Tuesday, triggering a fight.

The Pawar family members allegedly attacked Mhaske with sharp weapons and iron rods, killing him on the spot, said the official. His father also suffered serious injuries trying to save his son, he said. After being alerted by locals, a team from Navegaonbandh reached the spot and arrested six members of the Pawar family, including a 72-year-old man, said Inspector Vilas Naale. (PTI)