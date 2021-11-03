New Delhi: Congratulating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidates for their victory in the by-polls in several states, the BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday said the party was committed to the overall development of the common man under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Taking to Twitter, Nadda said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the NDA governments are continuously committed to the overall development of the common man by taking the basic mantra of Antyodaya."

He further expressed his gratitude for the party's victory in Lok Sabha and Assembly by-elections.

"I congratulate the workers and express my gratitude to the people for the victory of BJP and NDA in the Lok Sabha and Assembly by-elections," Nadda tweeted. In Assam, the BJP-led alliance swept bypolls on all five seats on Tuesday. In Madhya Pradesh, BJP registered victory in two out of three Assembly constituencies and Khandwa Lok Sabha seat.

In Bihar, the Janata Dal (United), a constituent of NDA retained both Tarapur and Kusheshwar Asthan Assembly seats. In Karnataka, BJP has won Sindgi Assembly bypolls while the party lost the Hangal seat to Congress.

In Himachal Pradesh, BJP faced a setback as the Congress party won three Assembly seats that went to bypolls on October 30. Congress also won the Mandi Parliamentary constituency. Similarly, Congress swept the Rajasthan by-polls winning both Dhariawad and Vallabhnagar Assembly seats that went to by-elections.

Also read: Bypolls results: TMC makes a clean sweep in Bengal; Cong in Himachal, Rajasthan; BJP in Assam

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has won by-polls in all four assembly seats in West Bengal. TMC candidates won Dinhata, Santipur, Khardaha and Gosaba assembly with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) trailing on the second position on all four seats.

ANI