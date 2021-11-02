Kolkata: Having ensured a landslide victory in the by-polls for all the four assembly constituencies in West Bengal namely Dinhata in Cooch Behar district, Santipur in Nadia, Gosaba in South 24 Parganas and Khardaha in North 24 Parganas, Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal chief minister, Mamata Banerjee said that that this is the victory of development and unity over propaganda and hate politics.

"My heartiest congratulations to all the four winning candidates! This victory is people's victory, as it shows how Bengal will always choose development and unity over propaganda and hate politics. With people's blessings, we promise to continue taking Bengal to greater heights!" the chief minister tweeted.

As per the latest trends available, the average polling percentage in favour of Trinamool Congress in these four assembly constituencies has been 77 per cent. As per the early trends of counting the state’s ruling party was set to win 4:0.