Rampur (UP)/ Sangrur(Punjab): In a major political development in Uttar Pradesh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi on Sunday won the Lok Sabha bypoll in Rampur under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanatah, the bastion of Samajwadi Party (SP) big shot Azam Khan.

In Rampur, BJP had fielded Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi who recently joined the party. Whereas, SP candidate Asim Raja was handpicked by Azam Khan. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) did not contest from Rampur. "I dedicate my victory to the workers of the party. They have been working continuously day and night. I want to thank the people of Rampur. BJP has always been working for the development of the public," BJP's winning candidate Lodhi told ETV Bharat.

Bypolls: Azam Khan's bastion falls in UP, setback to AAP in Punjab

"History being made. BJP wins Rampur LS by-election by 37,797 votes. Azamgarh is also about to win. The death knell to communal, divisive, minority appeasement politics. The mandate for Politics of Vikas practised by PM Narendra Modi ably assisted by CM Yogi Adityanath," said BJP national general secretary BL Santhosh.

"We have won in Rampur. We're also ahead of others in Azamgarh. I'd like to thank the voters who're handing us this victory based on PM Modi's numerous welfare schemes and the performance of the CM," said Brajesh Pathak, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister. "People are sick and tired of the Samajwadi Party. People don't want any more riots. They want peace. They want development," he added.

Rampur Lok Sabha seat went vacant by the resignation of veteran SP leader Azam Khan after he was elected to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly in the recently held state election. Khan was elected MP from Rampur seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Meanwhile, in Azamgarh, BJP candidate Dinesh Lala Yadav Nirhua, a Bhojpuri actor-singer is leading with votes. SP fielded Dharmendra Yadav and BSP fielded Shah Alam, popularly known as Guddu Jamali in the Azamgarh seat.

The vacancy in the Lok Sabha seat have been created by the resignation of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav after he was elected an MLA in recently held state Assembly polls.

Punjab: In a major setback to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab, Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) leader Simranjit Singh Mann on Sunday claimed victory in the Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll, the home turf of Chief Minister and AAP leader Bhagwant Singh Mann.

"This is a great win for our party. We have defeated all national parties in this bypoll. My priority will be to raise the issue of the poor economic condition of Sangrur including the condition of farmers under debt. We will work with the Punjab government," said Mann. "I am grateful to our voters of Sangrur for having elected me as your representative in parliament. I will work hard to ameliorate the sufferings of our farmers, farm-labour, traders and everyone in my constituency, he added.

The final outcome is yet to come but the trends are signalling victory for Simranjit Singh Mann.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal congratulated Mann and said, "I sincerely and wholeheartedly congratulate Sardar Simranjit Singh Mann and his party on their electoral victory in Sangrur parliamentary bypoll and offer them our best wishes and cooperation. We bow before the mandate of the people in a true democratic spirit." Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring also congratulated Mann.

"Humbly accept people's verdict in Sangrur bypoll. My congratulations to Simranjit Singh Mann Ji for his victory. I am sure he would keep raising Punjab's voice in his new role. The result reflects displeasure of public with Aam Aadmi Party insensitive and inept governance," tweeted Warring. On the other hand, Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu took a pot shot at Sukhbir Badal-led SAD for its candidate's defeat. "Kamaldeep Rajoana, representative of violent terrorists and sinking Akali dal is set to forfeit her security deposit and face huge loss getting roughly only 5 per cent votes. Sukhbir Badal, Pannu 2020 and Rajoana should come and try now to save their candidates' deposit," Bittu said in a Twitter post.

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the Sangrur Bypoll results indicated that Punjab has rejected the Delhi model of the AAP government. "Punjab has clearly rejected Delhi Model. AAP Punjab losing Sangrur Bypoll is a warning signal to Bhagwant Mann to take command in his hand," Sirsa said in a Twitter post.Sangrur is known as the stronghold of AAP incumbent Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann from where he had won the parliamentary seat in 2014 and 2019. The seat fell vacant after Mann resigned as MP following his victory from the Dhuri constituency in the state assembly polls.

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party swept the Rajinder Nagar bypolls in Delhi with a margin of around 11,555 votes, the AAP said on Sunday. The bypoll was held after incumbent MLA Raghav Chadha resigned after being elected to the Rajya Sabha. After multiple rounds of counting, AAP's Durgesh Pathak secured 40,319 votes, BJP leader Rajesh Bhatia was in second place with 28,581 votes. The Congress candidate Prem Lata ranked third with 2,014 votes.

However, the election commission has not declared the result yet. As per the EC website, the party has secured 55.78 per cent votes in the bypoll. The BJP got 39.91 per cent vote share, while the Congress captured 2.79 per cent of the votes. NOTA also got 0.76 per cent votes amounting a total of 545 votes. Delhi chief minister and AAP's national convener Arvind Kejriwal thanked the people of Rajender Nagar for his party's victory in the bypoll and said people defeated dirty politics and appreciated our good work.

"Heartfelt thanks to the people of Rajinder Nagar. I am grateful for this immense affection and love of the people of Delhi. This inspires us to work harder. People defeated their dirty politics and appreciated our good work. Thank you Rajender Nagar, thank you Delhi", said Delhi CM in a tweet.

Tripura: The ruling BJP won two seats including that of Chief Minister Manik Saha who has been elected to the state assembly for the first time from Town Bordowali while the opposition Congress won one seat in Tripura, where the bypolls were held on June 23 in the four politically-crucial Assembly constituencies. The BJP is ahead in the fourth seat.

According to the Election Commission, Saha, who secured 17,181 votes, won the Town Bordowali seat defeating Congress candidate Asish Kumar Saha by a margin of 6,104 votes. As per the EC, the BJP candidate Malina Debnath won the Jubarajnagar seat defeating her nearest CPI-M rival Sailendra Chandra Nath by a margin of 4,572 votes. BJP nominee Swapna Das (Paul) is leading in Surma (SC) seat over her independent rival Baburam Satnami.

In a significant political development, BJP turned Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman retained his Agartala constituency defeating his BJP rival Ashok Sinha by a margin of 3,163 votes. With the victory of Roy Barman, Congress re-entered into the 60-member state assembly after several years. Over 78.58 per cent of the 1,89,032-strong electorate cast their votes on Thursday in the by-elections to four Assembly constituencies in Tripura amid some stray incidents of violence.

In all 22 candidates including seven women fought the by-elections. The by-election is being termed by the political pundits as a "semi-final" before the 60-member Assembly's general elections, which is just eight months away. (Agency inputs)