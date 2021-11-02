Hyderabad: The counting of votes for bypolls held on October 30 is still underway in many of the Lok Sabha constituencies and assembly constituencies spread across 13 states.

In a setback to the BJP in Himachal Pradesh, it was a clean sweep for Congress in bye-elections for one parliamentary seat (Mandi) and three assembly seats (Fatehpur, Jubbal Kotkhai and Arki). According to poll results announced by the Election Commission, the Congress retained Fatehpur and Arki Assembly seats while it wrested Jubbal-Kotkhai seat and Mandi Lok Sabha seat from the BJP.

As expected, the Trinamool Congress swept the four seats- Dinhata, Khardaha, Gosaba (SC) and Santipur- in West Bengal. ECI data shows TMC's Sovandeb Chattopadhyay won the Khardaha assembly seat by a margin of over 93,000 votes, whereas in Dinhata constituency, TMC's Udayan Guha won by a margin of over 1.6 lakh votes.

In Haryana, INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala defeated BJP's Gobind Kanda with a margin of over 6,700 votes in Ellenabad Assembly bypolls. The bypoll was necessitated after Chautala resigned as the MLA from the seat in January in protest against the Centre's contentious farm laws.

In the Karnataka by-elections the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the Sindgi assembly constituency while the Congress claimed victory on the Hangal seat. BJP's Bhusanur Ramesh Balappa won the Sindgi constituency by 31,185 margins of votes over Congress's Ashok Mallappa Managuli. Congress's Mane Shrinivar won the Hangal constituency by a margin of 7373 votes over the BJP's Shivaraj Sharanappa Sajjanar.

Shiv Sena candidate Kalaben Delkar won Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha seat by margin of 51,269 votes. While Kalaben Delkar (50), wife of former independent MP Mohan Delkar whose death necessitated the bypoll, garnered 1,18,035 votes, her closest rival, BJP's Mahesh Gavit, bagged 66,766 votes.

In Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) retained the reserved Kusheshwar Asthan assembly seat, defeating the nearest rival, of Lalu Prasad's RJD, by a comfortable margin of more than 12,000 votes. JD(U)'s Aman Bhushan Hazari, the death of whose father had necessitated the by-election, polled 58,882 votes. RJD candidate Ganesh Bharti secured 47,184 votes.

The ruling Congress in Rajasthan won the bypolls to the Vallabhnagar and Dhariawad Assembly segments. With the win, the tally of the Congress in the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly reached 108 against BJP's 71 MLAs.

In Madhya Pradesh, BJP won two Jobat and Prithvipur assembly seats and Congress won Raigaon assembly seat. While BJP is leading with 71,000 votes in Kandwa Parliamentary seat.

As per the ECI, the ruling BJP and its ally UPPL secured one seat each in the Assam by-polls and the two parties are leading in the other three seats as well on Tuesday afternoon, as per the Election Commission of India (ECI).