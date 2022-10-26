Nalgonda (Telangana): As the Munugode by-election approaches, politicians here have started showering people with alcohol and feasts in an attempt to please them and consequently secure votes from them. According to the statistics of the Excise Department, in the seven Mandals of the constituency, Rs. 160.8 crores worth of liquor was sold in the month of October. These are further estimated to cross Rs 230 crore by the end of the month if the pattern persists.

The average liquor sales in Nalgonda district have been recorded at Rs.132 crores per month in the past. At present, the situation is such that sales have doubled in certain constituencies. As per the Excise department statistics, the sales were highest in Munugode and lowest in Gattuppali. Police sources suspect that the liquor is being supplied to the belt shops in the constituency from the vicinity of Hyderabad, Ibrahimpatnam, and Devarakonda.

Complaints in this regard were also received by higher officials. Following the complaints, the District Election Officer and Collector Vinay Krishna Reddy inspected the liquor shops on Tuesday on the order of the election observers.

Meanwhile, the consumption of meat in all the villages has also seen a sharp spike. It is estimated that the major parties have spent up to 50 crores on meat in the past month. The retail and wholesale shops selling meat have registered a rise in sales by four to five times. "In the past, I used to sell 50 kg of chicken every day. Currently, the daily demand is 200 kg. I am supplying another 200 kg to villages through orders," a shopkeeper in Munugodu said, adding that the elections have helped him clear his debts.

Estimated on the basis of the sale of meat in the constituency in the past 20 days, about 80 goats and sheep were slaughtered to be sold for eating purposes. As informed by an official on the condition of anonymity, around 30-40 vehicles carrying goats are regularly coming to the constituency from Nalgonda, Devarakonda, Nakirekal, Nagarjunasagar, and Nagarkurnool districts. All of this eventually ends up in the grand feasts that the party leaders are organizing on a daily basis for their workers and other people.

In another way of luring the youths to be a part of their political parties, the leaders are offering youngsters at the Nalgonda railway station some food and Rs 500 on a regular basis. As per the sources, around 200 youngsters between the age of 20 to 30 avail of this 'facility' every day. These youths are mostly on board trains coming from Andhra and Rayalaseema.