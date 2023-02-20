New Delhi: The central government on Monday appointed retired IAS officer BVR Subrahmanyam as the new CEO of NITI Aayog. The Cabinet Appointments Committee has approved his appointment as the new Niti Aayog CEO.

The incumbent Parameswaran lyer will move to the US where he has been appointed as executive director at World Bank headquarters in Washington DC for a period of two years. "The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, IAS (CG:87) (Retd.) as Chief Executive Officer, NITI Aayog, vice Parameswaran lyer, upon his appointment as Executive Director. World Bank Headquarters, Washington DC, USA, for a period of two years from the date of assumption of the charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier, on the terms and conditions previously approved in respect of appointment of Sh Parameswaran lyes as CEO. NITI Aayog."

Hailing from Andhra Pradesh, Subrahmanyam, a 1987 batch IAS officer of the Chhattisgarh cadre, has engineering as well as management degrees. He is a seasoned bureaucrat who earlier served as chief secretary of Jammu and Kashmir as well as multiple stints as joint secretary in the PMO. Subrahmanyam is majorly known for his stint as the Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir. He joined as J&K CS in June 2018 replacing BB Vyas. It was right after the collapse of the PDP-BJP coalition government in the erstwhile state.

In 2019, while serving as Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary, Subrahmanyam was among the 26 IAS officers empanelled in the rank of secretary in the Central government. As for Iyer, a 1981 IAF officer of the UP cadre, he is known for heading centre's key health scheme Swachh Bharat Mission between 2016 and 2020.