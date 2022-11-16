Dehradun: A businessman of Idgah Mandir under the jurisdiction of Thana Nagar Cantt area here died by suicide on Tuesday night by shooting himself with his licensed pistol. He was supposedly depressed due to high debt. As soon as the police got the information, they reached the spot and sent the body for post mortem.

The deceased was identified as Praveen Giroti (50), who was allegedly reeling under a debt of Rs 2 crore. He had a hardware shop near Geeta Bhawan in the Dhamawala area. At the time of the incident, Parveen's wife, son and mother-in-law were home busy with their work.

Praveen took the extreme step in his room. On hearing the gunshots, his family members came running to the room only to find him in a pool of blood. The police arrived on the spot and sent his body for postmortem and his room was seized. However, no suicide note was recovered from the spot.

Bindal Chowki Incharge Omprakash said that the licensed pistol was recovered from the spot and a thorough investigation of the matter is underway. His relatives informed the police that Praveen was depressed over finances and had been living at his in-law's place since marriage.