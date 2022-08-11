Ujjain: Air hostess from Indigo airline, on Wednesday, lodged a complaint with Mahila police station and Madhavnagar police station against a man who raped her for two years and thrashed her, on Monday, near the Muni Nagar pond in Ujjain after the victim asked the accused to marry her. The victim further informed that the accused, who was a garment businessman lived with her for two years.

The police station in charge Manish Lodha said, "The accused is identified as Ashi Khan and in April 2022, he was sent to jail for raping the air hostess for two years and declined to marry her. Khan later came out on bail on the condition that he would marry her. On August 8, Khan asked the victim to meet her at his house where he thrashed the victim brutally and left her on the roads. We have launched a manhunt to nab him,"