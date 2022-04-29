Bathinda (Punjab): Three buses were burnt to ashes and one person died in the fire that broke out on Thursday night at Bhagta Bhai Ka bus stand in Bathinda of Punjab. A bus conductor was killed after three buses were gutted in blazing flames at Bathinda. The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained. On receiving information, police rushed to the spot. Out of the three buses that caught fire, two were brand new and were scheduled to ply on the first day.

Station House Officer of Dhanaula Police Station Darpan Ahluwalia, who was present on the site of incident, said, "As many as two buses and a mini-bus were gutted in the fire. In the incident, a conductor of a bus also died." Further investigation into the matter is underway. Tension prevailed in the district when buses parked at the bus stand suddenly caught fire.

