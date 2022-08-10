Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated 150 new BS-6 diesel buses in Lucknow on Wednesday. The chief minister while inaugurating new bus stops, laid the foundation stone for training and testing centers in the state.

The Chief Minister said that 'we should develop bus stations like the airports.' Stating that if airports can be built "world-class" why can't be bus stations built, the chief minister called for the need for better bus terminals with facilities like dormitories, restaurants, and clean toilets.

"We are planning to allow free transportation to sisters and mothers above the age of 60 in the state transport corporation buses very soon," he said. On Rakshabandhan, the CM also announced free rides for women in UPSRTC buses for 48 hours -- from August 10 midnight to August 12 midnight.

Adityanath, stressing the need to improve services of the transport department, said old buses must be phased out and replaced. He also said the transport department must have a yearly health report of the drivers. He asked the transport minister to link state transport corporation workshops with ITIs where youngsters can be skilled by providing training.

"The biggest concern is deaths caused by road mishaps. I'm saddened to say that the number of deaths in road accidents is over 20,000 a year. This is very concerning and we need to look into it and take measures to reduce it," he said. The program was attended by Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh, Chief Secretary DS Mishra, and other dignitaries.