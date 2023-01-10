New Delhi: As many as five people, including three women, living on a pavement were injured by a cluster bus that lost control, officials informed on Tuesday. The cluster bus went out of gear near Delhi's Rohtak Road Sarai Rohilla railway station, an official said. The injured were identified as Kela devi, Sunita, Aarti and Aryan. According to the police, another passenger, Ramesh, was also injured.

"A PCR call regarding an accident was received at 9.22am -- vide DD no. 21 PS Anand Parbat -- that a cluster bus -- no.DLIPD 4581, route no.925 from Nangloi to Old Delhi Railway Station -- hit pavement settlers on Rohtak road going towards Liberty from Kamal T point," the official said. He further informed that all the injured were being treated in RML Hospital and are stable.