Solan (Himachal Pradesh): Three people including the driver were killed and four other passengers injured after the bus they were travelling in from Kandaghat towards Chail lost control and fell into a river in Sadhupul, Solan of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday.

As soon as the mishap took place, the locals started the rescue and relief work and immediately informed the police. The deceased were identified as bus driver Anish (27) and two passengers Laxmi Prasad Gupta (68) and Kunal Sharma (30). All three of them are residents of the Solan district. The four injured, who are yet to be identified, were admitted to Kandaghat Hospital from where two critically wounded were referred to ICMC Shimla.

Upon receiving the information police and Tehsildar Kandaghat rushed to the spot. The Health Minister of the state, Dr. Rajiv Saizal has expressed grief over the incident and assured all possible help to the families of the victims. As per official data, 3174 people have lost their lives in accidents in Himachal Pradesh in the last three years. On average, three people lose their lives in road accidents every day in Himachal Pradesh.

