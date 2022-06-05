Uttarkashi: A bus carrying 28 pilgrims fell into a gorge about 200 meters deep near Damta on Yamunotri Highway in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand on Sunday. As per the preliminary reports, all the passengers belonged to Madhya Pradesh.

Six bodies, according to officials, have been recovered so far. Police and SDRF team are on the spot and the rescue operation is going on. "A bus carrying 28 pilgrims from Panna district in Madhya Pradesh fell into a gorge near Damta in Uttarkashi district. Bodies of 15 people recovered so far," DGP Ashok Kumar said.

More details to follow