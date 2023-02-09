Kawardha (Chhattisgarh): Chhattisgarh police arrested Mukesh Yadav - the prime accused and the private school bus conductor allegedly for raping a four year old student on Tuesday. The arrest came few hours after the girl's mother lodged a complaint with the police. Police also arrested the Principal of the school for not discharging his duties properly.

The incident that happened atat Kawardha district in Chhattisgarh came to the surface after the girl's mother noticed some behavioural problem with her daughter after she came back from school. In her police complaint, the girl's mother said after inquiring her for a long time, the girl narrated her painful ordeal. The mother immediately lodged a complaint with the police.

Speaking after making the arrests, Kawardha Superintendent of Police (SP) Lal Ummed Singh said, “A minor girl studying in a private school in the district was sexually assaulted. The victim’s mother had filed a complaint in this regard at Kotwali police station. Acting on the complaint, a case was registered under IPC section 376 A, B and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and started investigation into the matter.”

Confirming rape after the medical examinations, the district superintendent said, "The accused has been identified as Mukesh Yadav, a resident of Pipariya village in the district. Based on the investigation of the matter, the police added the additional sections 25, 75 and 85 of the Juvenile Justice Act. We are conducting further investigation to find out details of the conductor." "The Principal of the school was also arrested for not discharging his duties properly. Action will be taken on him as well," the SP added.

On the other hand, activists belonging to NSUI, ABVP, Anganwadi workers as well as Janta Congress Chhattisgarh staged a demonstration infront of the Collector and SP's office, demanding stringent action against the accused. They were demanding that the accused must be sent to gallows and affiliation of the school should be cancelled. The protesters also handed over a memorandum to the Collector.

ABVP's Tushar Chandravanshi said, "We are demanding strict action against the accused, besides improving the law and order situation in Kawardha. The school's affiliation must be cancelled."

Collector Janmejay Mahobe said, "Taking serious note of the incident, we have constituted a six-member probe panel led by Additional Collector to investigate the matter. Action will be taken against all the people who are found guilty."