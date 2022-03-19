Tumakuru (Karnataka): A private bus plying between Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh overturned in the border near Palavalli Ghat in Pavagada taluk, during the small hours on Saturday. Police said at least 8 people have been killed in the spot. It is feared that the death toll may climb as some of the 25 other passengers injured from the ill-fated bus accident are critical.

It is unclear yet as to how the bus turned turtle. Pavagada Police said they are investigating into the accident. "We have registered a case and we are investigating," said a police official when asked to respond on how the accident happened.

Note: This is developing story and it will be updated here.