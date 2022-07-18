Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Around 12 people died and many got injured as a Pune-bound Maharashtra Roadways bus fell off Khalghat Sanjay Setu into a river at the Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday. The bus had started off from Indore with around 40 passengers on board. As per reports, 15 people have been rescued in the rescue operation that followed immediately after the incident was reported. 12 dead bodies have been recovered so far. It has been feared that more people may have died due to this accident.

"A Maharashtra Roadways bus going from Indore to Pune falls off Khalghat Sanjay Setu in Dhar district," Madhya Pradesh minister Narottam Mishra said.